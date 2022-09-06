DENVER (KDVR) — The temperature reached 98 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 97 degrees set in 2020.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting three straight days of record heat in Denver and across the Front Range.

Here is a look at the forecasted highs for the next few days:

Wednesday: 99 degrees (record is 95 degrees set in 2013)

Thursday: 99 degrees (record is 94 degrees set in 1959)

The normal high temperature this time of year in Denver is 84 degrees.

