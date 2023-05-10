DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe happened on May 8, 2017. It was a hailstorm that impacted parts of northwest metro Denver.

It was estimated that this storm caused $2.3 billion worth of damage and was the second-costliest storm on record in the U.S.

The hailstorm formed around strong thunderstorms that developed on the afternoon of May 8. The largest hail measured was up to the size of a baseball.

The biggest impacts were on the northwest side of metro Denver through Lakewood, Arvada, and Wheat Ridge.

There was so much hail in some places that roads shut down and storm drains were clogged.