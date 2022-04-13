DENVER (KDVR) – Next week’s weather in Denver looks to be warmer and drier than average. The latest six to 10-day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows some changes in our temperature forecast.

After some record cold this week, a new record low of 10 degrees on Wednesday morning, we expect a slow warm-up over the weekend.

Then from April 19 through April 23, Colorado can expect below-average precipitation. There are no good chances for precipitation over the next 10 days, meaning the dry stretch will continue for the state.

During that same time, temperatures are expected to be above average. High temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above average and lows will be more than 5 degrees above average!