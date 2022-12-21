DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 50 degrees in Denver before an arctic blast on Wednesday night, sending temperatures on a nosedive to below zero degrees.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Here are five things to know about the arctic cold front:

Timing: The front will start to arrive in the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon and evening. The temperature will drop to 20 degrees by 6 p.m. and zero degrees by 8 p.m. The snow will start to fall by 5 p.m. Wednesday and wrap up by Thursday morning. Wind chill: A wind chill warning is in effect until 11 a.m. on Friday. Wind chills of negative 50 degrees are possible Actual temperature: The high on Wednesday will be 50 degrees before temperatures drop to below zero. The low temperature for Thursday morning is negative 14 degrees. The high for Thursday is negative 2 degrees. The low for Friday morning is negative 15 degrees and the high is 16 degrees Wind: A red flag warning will be in effect for the foothills from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph. Snow: The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 1 to 4 inches for the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches. Some areas could see localized accumulation in greater amounts.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.