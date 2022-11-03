DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday. Snow will arrive in the Denver metro area during the evening commute.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the day will start dry and clear before increasing clouds move in as a storm system approaches from the south.

Here are five things to know about the forecast:

1. Timing

Tomer said a rain and snow mix will develop around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Denver before the mix changes to all snow.

2. Where will the snow start?

The snow has already started falling across the Western Slope and will move east into all mountain zones throughout the day.

3. How cold will it be?

Highs will be around 50 degrees in Denver before they drop into the 20s overnight. Highs will warm back into the 40

4. Snow totals

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting up to one inch of total snow accumulation across the Front Range, including in Denver. If it snows over .10 inch at Denver International Airport, it will count as Denver’s first snowfall of the season.

One to three inches of snow accumulation is possible in the Foothills and for the Palmer Divide.

Heavier snowfall totals will happen in the mountains, where some areas could get up to a foot of snow.

5. When will it clear up?

The snow will continue to fall until around midnight and then it will taper off and turn into flurries.

