DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of heavy snow will arrive for Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will make travel difficult for areas across the state, including Denver.

A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Here are 5 things to know

Timing: Snow will start Tuesday evening in Denver and get heavier around 8-9 p.m. It will continue to fall overnight and through Wednesday morning before tapering off during the afternoon Totals: Meteorologist Travis Michels said Front Range snow totals will be between 5 to 10 inches with the highest totals south along the Palmer Divide. The Eastern Plains will have a few spots along Interstate 76 that will see over a foot of snow. Most mountain towns will see 4 to 8 inches of snow. Temperatures: Highs will be in the mid-30s on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 31 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday into Wednesday and in the teens Wednesday into Thursday. Wind: The wind will pick up on Tuesday night and could gust to 25 mph overnight Travel: Travel impacts are expected from Tuesday night through Thursday. Delays and closures are possible due to heavy snow

Where to see weather alerts

