DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to temperatures near 100 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large portion of the Front Range.
Here are five things to know:
- The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- The heat advisory has been issued due to temperatures that will range from 95-99 degrees
- The forecasted high is 98 degrees
- The record high for Wednesday is 95 degrees set in 2013
- The high heat could cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke for people working or exercising outside Wednesday
During a heat advisory, the NWS said Coloradans should make sure to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
If you need to be outside, make sure to take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning.