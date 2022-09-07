DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to temperatures near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large portion of the Front Range.

Here are five things to know:

The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The heat advisory has been issued due to temperatures that will range from 95-99 degrees The forecasted high is 98 degrees The record high for Wednesday is 95 degrees set in 2013 The high heat could cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke for people working or exercising outside Wednesday

During a heat advisory, the NWS said Coloradans should make sure to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you need to be outside, make sure to take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning.