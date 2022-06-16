DENVER (KDVR) – High heat will impact Denver and the Front Range on Friday, so a heat advisory has been issued. The advisory is for the Denver Metro area, the northern Front Range and the northeastern plains.

5 Things about Friday’s Heat Advisory:

The Heat Advisory lasts from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. High temperatures will be between 95 degrees and 102 degrees This is the first heat advisory issued by the Boulder NWS since Aug. 1, 2008 Smoke from wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico will reach the area, reducing air quality Heat-related illnesses are possible, so those with respiratory and circulatory issues should limit time outside



High heat is expected to linger into the weekend, but highs will stay in the lower to middle 90s for the metro and Front Range. Read the full forecast here.