DENVER (KDVR) — If you are traveling for Thanksgiving on Wednesday or Thursday, the Pinpoint Weather Team says you could encounter some snow in Colorado.

Clouds will increase throughout the day across the Denver metro area on Wednesday as system moves in.

Here are five things to know about the forecast:

Timing: The system will arrive in the mountains Wednesday afternoon with snow. Light snow is possible across the Denver metro area and along the Palmer Divide Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A second round of snow is possible before noon Thursday Wind: It will be a breeze afternoon Wednesday with wind gusts of 10-20 mph. A light breeze will stick around on Thanksgiving. Temperatures: Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and the 30s for Thanksgiving Snow totals: South metro Denver could see a dusting to an inch of accumulation. The Foothills and Palmer Divide could see 1-3 inches. Some mountain towns could see 2-5 inches from this system. Black Friday: Temperatures will warm back up for Friday with highs in the 50s and sunny skies.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.