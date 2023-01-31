JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Dangerously cold temperatures were recorded on Tuesday morning. Due to the frigid weather, it is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The National Weather Service said a weather sensor along the North Platte River at Northgate in Jackson County recorded a temperature of negative 41 degrees at 2:15 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The coldest temperature on record in Colorado is negative 61 degrees, which was recorded on Feb. 1, 1985, in Maybell.

The low temperature in Denver as of 7:53 a.m. was negative 7 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather team says temperatures across the Front Range will warm into the low 30s this afternoon.

