DENVER (KDVR) — The three-month temperature and precipitation outlooks for May, June and July show good chances for warmer and drier weather heading into the summer.

The temperature outlook below shows a high chance of warmer than average temperatures for May, June and July in Denver. That’s not to say some cooler days won’t be mixed in, but overall this outlook shows that the pattern will most likely trend warmer.

The three-month precipitation outlook for May, June and July shows a chance for drier than average conditions in Colorado, especially over the far Eastern Plains of Colorado.

This is not a good sign with drought already increasing across the state after a dry April for most of Colorado.

Denver hasn’t seen measurable snow since March 17, and it could be one of the driest Aprils on record for the city. The next three months could be much of the same with these 90-day outlooks by the Climate Prediction Center.