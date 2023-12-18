DENVER (KDVR) — Even with abnormally dry weather for the past five months, Denver will still end the year as one of the wettest on record.

Since August, Denver’s received about half the amount of participation it normally sees. Usually from August to December, Denver totals 4.72 inches on average. This past fall, Denver only tallied 2.41 inches, according to monthly records from the National Weather Service.

The lack of rain for the second half of the year is particularly shocking because the year started as one of the wettest years on record.

June 2023 broke the monthly record with a total of 6.1 inches of rainfall recorded. According to the NWS, the previous June record was back in 1882 with 4.96 inches.

Even with less than five inches of accumulation during almost half of the year, as of Dec. 18, Denver’s total rainfall is 18.93 inches for the year.

With over a week left in 2023, Denver has a good shot at breaking a record and moving into the top 20 years with the most rainfall.

The 20th wettest year on record was in 1961 with 19.01 inches of rainfall that year. The last year Denver broke a record for rainfall was in 1999 at No. 9 with 20.96 inches.

This year, Denver’s getting very close to that record.

Denver only needs less than an inch of rain in the next week to become the 20th wettest year ever recorded.