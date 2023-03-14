DENVER (KDVR) — March 13-14, 2021, brought a memorable weather event to Colorado. Some call it the “Pi Day Blizzard” of 2021, and it ended up being among the top four largest storms on record in Denver.

Below is a satellite image of the strong low-pressure system moving across the United States.

The storm lasted two days, bringing 27.1 inches of snow to Denver and blizzard conditions. At one point, wind gusts were up to 50 mph in Denver, with snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour.

Some areas had snow drifts of 3-7 feet, and more than 2,000 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport.

Snowfall totals were impressive with this storm. Fort Collins, Longmont, Denver and Parker all saw two-day totals over 20 inches.

Parts of the mountains saw over 35 inches of snowfall.