DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will go from below-average temperatures last week to above-average temps this week.

Denver experienced for the first time ever not having a high in the 80s for the first half of June. But that changed on Saturday and the temps are continuing to rise.

The first 90-degree temperature of the year is expected Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

But the heat is not expected to stick around. Cooler temps are forecast for the second half of the week with chances for thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said in a tweet.

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Liz McGiffin said Monday’s highs are about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Tuesday will have a southerly breeze and more above-normal temperatures.