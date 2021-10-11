Winter weather in Colorado: here’s how to check radar, see your forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — Winter is right around the corner and Denver’s first snow is possible later this week.

We are forecasting a rain and snow mix Thursday night into Friday morning with 1-inch or less of accumulation on the grass, trees, and roofs.

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Interactive Radar

The Interactive Radar has several features, including the ability to zoom into whatever location you’re at.

At the bottom right corner of the radar, you can also adjust layers.

There are several layers you can choose from:

Radar

Radar and satellite

Satellite

Precipitation 24 hour

Snow 24 hour

Temperature

Feels like temp.

Dew point

Wind Speed

UV Index

Road Weather

Pinpoint Weather App

You can also download the Pinpoint Weather App for free.

Here’s what the app includes:

Interactive Radar: Zoom in to any location

Pinpoint Weather forecast: Independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate

Customized alert settings: Choose the severe weather alerts and locations that matter to you

Hour-by-Hour: Plan your day and see the hourly forecast for any location

Videos from the Pinpoint Weather team