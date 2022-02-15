Winter storm watch issued for metro Denver, Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a winter storm watch for metro Denver, Front Range, and foothills. The Pinpoint Weather Team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday.

This watch will likely be upgraded to a warning within the next 24 hours. The watch starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and ends at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

A winter storm watch and winter storm warning are issued to alert people of big travel impacts from a winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 2pm Wednesday through 5am Thursday including Metro Denver. The Wednesday evening commute will have the biggest impacts. Metro Denver will see 2-5" of snow by Thursday morning with isolated higher amounts possible due to banding #cowx pic.twitter.com/RsvSTXTHRG — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) February 15, 2022

There will be scattered snow showers and slick roads during the Wednesday evening commute and slick roads into the Thursday morning drive too.

Most of metro Denver will see 2 to 5 inches of snow with isolated high amounts possible in some areas depending on where snow bands set up.