Winter is Coming: Take a look back at last winter, see photos and snow totals

DENVER (KDVR) — Signs of snow are slowly creeping into the forecast for the Colorado mountains, Foothills and Denver metro as early as next week. So we decided to take a look at what last winter brought to our state.
The 2019-2020 Winter ended early and left the Southern Mountains with below normal snowfall and in severe drought. Overall, the hot, early end to Winter set Colorado up for an active wildfire season.
In stark contrast, the 2018-2019 Winter unleashed the biggest avalanche cycle in state history after a 14-day, 3-storm complex of heavy snow including the “bomb cyclone”.
Snowfall Totals from Sept. 2019-June 2020, according to the National Weather Service:
- Northglenn: 79.4 inches
- Thornton: 60.4 inches
- Horse Creek: 69.3 inches
- Bennett: 64.1 inches
- Aurora: 76.3 inches
- Eldorado Springs: 190.9 inches
- Nederland: 180.7 inches
- Niwot: 89.9 inches
- Ward: 213.3 inches
- North Longmont: 73.4 inches
- St. Mary’s Glacier: 364.4 inches
- Denver International Airport: 57.6 inches
- Southeast Denver: 53.2 inches
- Denver: 69.9 inches
- Castle Pines: 79.6 inches
- Lone Tree: 91.0 inches
- Black Forest: 143.5 inches
- Air Force Academy Airport: 83.5 inches
- Kiowa: 50.0 inches
- Parker: 96.2 inches
- Blackhawk: 139.8 inches
- Evergreen: 121.3 inches
- Conifer: 175.2 inches
- Coal Creek Canyon: 178 inches
- Genesee: 189.8 inches
- Ken Caryl Valley: 141.8 inches
- Black Mountain: 220.1 inches
- Kassler: 196.7 inches
- Lakewood: 49 inches
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park: 256.5 inches
- Windy Point: 161 inches
- Bergen Park: 35.2 inches
- Arvada: 99.1 inches
- Loveland: 90.5 inches
- Fort Collins: 63.4 inches
- Crow Hill: 107.9 inches
- Bailey: 88.9 inches
- Holyoke: 33.1 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 285 inches
- Firestone: 76.6 inches
- Greeley: 70.9 inches
