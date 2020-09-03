Winter is Coming: Take a look back at last winter, see photos and snow totals

On the high snowy ridges of Green Mountain just outside Denver, Colorado, a large stag with snow on his nose looks back over the winter grasses as the other grazes.

DENVER (KDVR) — Signs of snow are slowly creeping into the forecast for the Colorado mountains, Foothills and Denver metro as early as next week. So we decided to take a look at what last winter brought to our state.

The 2019-2020 Winter ended early and left the Southern Mountains with below normal snowfall and in severe drought. Overall, the hot, early end to Winter set Colorado up for an active wildfire season.

In stark contrast, the 2018-2019 Winter unleashed the biggest avalanche cycle in state history after a 14-day, 3-storm complex of heavy snow including the “bomb cyclone”.

‘Above Average Snowfall’; Farmers’ Almanac says Colorado will see cold, snowy winter

Here is a photo gallery with some photos from last Winter:

My hummingbird feeder is buried!

Susie, and this is CrystalBearcamp.com I’m Crystal Lakes (above Red Feather Lakes.) Got close to 8”.

Susie, and this is CrystalBearcamp.com I’m Crystal Lakes (above Red Feather Lakes.) Got close to 8”.

Susie, and this is CrystalBearcamp.com I’m Crystal Lakes (above Red Feather Lakes.) Got close to 8”.

Both of our dogs are rescues. Scrappy came from Maxfund, Phoenix from Second Chance Jack. They have enriched our lives beyond all measure.

Randu López, Northglenn CO…

Perfect fort building snow

Michael Roberts, Allenspark, CO, 80510

In my backyard in Fort Collins

Jim, Christine , Tyler. Of Lakewood Two beers to the left ,one coronavirus to the left.

Unnamed

Despite our Easter bunny failing to watch your weather forecast last night and hiding eggs before it snowed, we had a blast making a festive snowman while we took a break from the longest egg hunt ever! Haha!

Ken Weber, E.B. Rains Park, Northglenn, CO Fresh snow pics from snow storm on 3/19/20

Results of the snow squall in Brighton.

A photo taken Saturday morning in Downtown Denver.

Dog in the snow

Sharon Kazel…Kittredge, CO, about 4:30 Friday. The snow just keeps coming down!

Crazy Snow!

Brillo our wirehaired-pointing-griffon running in the snow!

14” away from house since 7:00pm last evening.

Jaedynn’s first time playing in the snow 😊 & she loved it!!

My name is Caiden we’re in broomfield, we raise club lambs and in the photo is Isabelle and Bonnie who love attention.

This is Jameson from Aurora!

My back snowy patio in Wash Park. Yep…another patio furniture snow pic (note my Xmas tree in the background)



Grand Lake, Colorado

Bill Nash Someone said to me, “there are snow people sitting at your deck table!”

Sherrie Stille, photo taken in Gunbarrel, Zebulon is a 5 month old golden retriever puppy who belongs to Chris and Jessica Fischer, Addison is 2 months shy of 3 years old, she belongs to Jim and Sherrie Stille. Photo taken by Sherrie Stille,

Broomfield

Snow Day in Gilpin County

Backyard Buck. 20″ and still accumulating. Altona, CO

15 inches in Fort Collins at my house

Littleton, CO. Mat Musich.

not sure who was happier to see the snow…

not sure who was happier to see the snow…

Sharon- Lakewood

Jasper loves snow!

Great photo looking toward the Denver skyline – Larry

12 inches at 10:30pm in Genesee

Bull moose out in the snow. Photographed yesterday in the Allenspark area. © Darlene Bushue 2019

It’s moosely snowing in the high country. Photographed yesterday in the Allenspark area. © Darlene Bushue 2019



Snowfall Totals from Sept. 2019-June 2020, according to the National Weather Service:

Northglenn: 79.4 inches

Thornton: 60.4 inches

Horse Creek: 69.3 inches

Bennett: 64.1 inches

Aurora: 76.3 inches

Eldorado Springs: 190.9 inches

Nederland: 180.7 inches

Niwot: 89.9 inches

Ward: 213.3 inches

North Longmont: 73.4 inches

St. Mary’s Glacier: 364.4 inches

Denver International Airport: 57.6 inches

Southeast Denver: 53.2 inches

Denver: 69.9 inches

Castle Pines: 79.6 inches

Lone Tree: 91.0 inches

Black Forest: 143.5 inches

Air Force Academy Airport: 83.5 inches

Kiowa: 50.0 inches

Parker: 96.2 inches

Blackhawk: 139.8 inches

Evergreen: 121.3 inches

Conifer: 175.2 inches

Coal Creek Canyon: 178 inches

Genesee: 189.8 inches

Ken Caryl Valley: 141.8 inches

Black Mountain: 220.1 inches

Kassler: 196.7 inches

Lakewood: 49 inches

Golden Gate Canyon State Park: 256.5 inches

Windy Point: 161 inches

Bergen Park: 35.2 inches

Arvada: 99.1 inches

Loveland: 90.5 inches

Fort Collins: 63.4 inches

Crow Hill: 107.9 inches

Bailey: 88.9 inches

Holyoke: 33.1 inches

Steamboat Springs: 285 inches

Firestone: 76.6 inches

Greeley: 70.9 inches

Does Meteorologist Chris Tomer agree with the 2020-2021 Farmers’ Almanac Winter Outlook?