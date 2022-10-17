DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.
Here is a look at some of the temperatures recorded that were at or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service:
- Akron: 30 degrees
- Alamosa: 21 degrees
- Aspen: 28 degrees
- Berthoud Pass: 27 degrees
- Burlington: 28 degrees
- Craig: 23 degrees
- Eagle: 29 degrees
- Erie: 31 degrees
- Fort Morgan: 30 degrees
- Greeley: 30 degrees
- Gunnison: 24 degrees
- Hayden: 29 degrees
- Holyoke: 32 degrees
- Kremmling: 21 degrees
- Lamar: 27 degrees
- Leadville: 19 degrees
- Limon: 25 degrees
- Meeker: 26 degrees
- Monument Pass: 28 degrees
- Rifle: 32 degrees
- Sterling: 28 degrees
- Trinidad: 32 degrees
- Walden: 19 degrees
While the first official freeze has not yet been recorded in Denver, it won’t be long.
The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.