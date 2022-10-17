DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.

Here is a look at some of the temperatures recorded that were at or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service:

Akron: 30 degrees

Alamosa: 21 degrees

Aspen: 28 degrees

Berthoud Pass: 27 degrees

Burlington: 28 degrees

Craig: 23 degrees

Eagle: 29 degrees

Erie: 31 degrees

Fort Morgan: 30 degrees

Greeley: 30 degrees

Gunnison: 24 degrees

Hayden: 29 degrees

Holyoke: 32 degrees

Kremmling: 21 degrees

Lamar: 27 degrees

Leadville: 19 degrees

Limon: 25 degrees

Meeker: 26 degrees

Monument Pass: 28 degrees

Rifle: 32 degrees

Sterling: 28 degrees

Trinidad: 32 degrees

Walden: 19 degrees

While the first official freeze has not yet been recorded in Denver, it won’t be long.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.