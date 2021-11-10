Windy Wednesday evening, more snow Thursday for parts of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday night will stay gusty and cool with scattered snow showers in the mountains. Winds will relax late Wednesday evening on the Front Range but will continue in the higher elevations.

Thursday will stay cool and breezy. Winds will gust up to 35 mph across the state. There will be more on and off scattered snow showers in the mountains. Roads could be slick if you are traveling in the high country.

Denver and the Front Range have a 20% chance to see a few isolated showers late Thursday night. There will be a chance for some bands of light snow to develop on the northeast plains late Thursday but they will clear by early Friday morning.

Snowfall totals by late Thursday will range from 1 to 6 inches in the mountains with up to an inch on the eastern plains.

There will finally be less wind on Friday with sunshine and dry weather.

The weekend will be warm and dry with high temperatures in the 60s on both days. Monday’s high temperatures could hit the low 70s.

Another storm system moves in on Wednesday.