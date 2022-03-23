DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds develop 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. across the I-25 Corridor, Palmer Divide, and the Eastern Plains.

25 to 60 mph gusts are possible, with high wind warnings are in effect for the Palmer Divide. High-profile vehicles and box trucks should use caution.

Forecast wind gusts Noon Wednesday.

Otherwise dry, sunny conditions are expected with highs in the low 50s. The mountains can expect dry conditions with highs in the 40s.

There will be less wind on Thursday, with dry conditions through Sunday. Temps will sit in the 70s this weekend in Denver.

The next chance for rain is Tuesday.