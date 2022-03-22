DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a fast storm front Tuesday afternoon with a few snow showers in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

Inches of total snow Tuesday.

There will be little to no snow accumulation, with highs in the low 40s. Tuesday afternoon will have gusty winds reaching 25 to 45 mph.

The mountains and foothills could see 1 inch of snow accumulation.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday.

Conditions will be sunny on Wednesday with 30 to 50 mph afternoon wind gusts. Temperature highs will hang around 50 degrees.

Thursday through Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the low 70s during the weekend.