Windy snowstorm hits the mountains tonight, High Wind Watch issued for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine forecast today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins with warm highs around 60. The mountains start sunny then clouds increase with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A windy storm system hits the mountains tonight through Saturday. An accumulation of 4 to 12 inches of snow is expected. There may be isolated pockets of 15 inch totals. Wind gusts of 40 – 80 mph are possible, especially above treeline.

Forecast wind gusts 2pm Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

High Wind Watches are in effect for all of Denver and the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 25 – 50 mph gusts likely. Secure loose outdoor items.

Snow ends late Saturday into Sunday morning. The climate will be drier after the wind relaxes.

Forecast total snowfall between Friday night and Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Sunday looks sunny in Denver with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Dry and sunny next week with 60s to near 70.

The next storm system hits next weekend.