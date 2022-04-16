DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds pass by today giving us filtered sunshine and the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds return this weekend with breezy conditions today and stronger tomorrow.

Light snow showers push in for the northern mountains tonight and will wrap up by late Easter Sunday. Expect a few inches of accumulation with higher totals to the north.

Winds also pick up on Easter Sunday – gusts to 50 mph possible creating blowing snow west and high fire danger east!

No outdoor burning this weekend!

Otherwise Easter Sunday is looking nice and warm with temps near 70 degrees.

We get to the 70s Tuesday and stay there into the weekend which means we still have high fire danger next week for the warm, dry, and breezy days ahead.