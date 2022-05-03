DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a mostly dry Tuesday in Denver with a 10% chance of rain later in the day.

Morning temps start around freezing, then warm to about 60 degrees. Afternoon winds will span from 15-25 mph.

A storm system will move into the mountains this afternoon and evening. Rain and snow are likely into Wednesday. Highs today are in the 40s.

Forecast snow totals by Thursday 5 p.m.

Snow is likely in the mountains on Wednesday. 3-8 inches of total accumulation above 8,000 ft. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds around 30-60 mph are expected above the treeline.

Denver and the Front Range will be breezy, with winds around 15-30 mph on Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain.

Drier conditions will appear Thursday through Saturday. Temps will surge into the 80s on Saturday.

We might get a cold front Sunday. If that happens, then highs stay in the 60s and 70s with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Monday could be similar.