DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a mostly dry Tuesday in Denver with a 10% chance of rain later in the day.
Morning temps start around freezing, then warm to about 60 degrees. Afternoon winds will span from 15-25 mph.
A storm system will move into the mountains this afternoon and evening. Rain and snow are likely into Wednesday. Highs today are in the 40s.
Snow is likely in the mountains on Wednesday. 3-8 inches of total accumulation above 8,000 ft. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds around 30-60 mph are expected above the treeline.
Denver and the Front Range will be breezy, with winds around 15-30 mph on Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain.
Drier conditions will appear Thursday through Saturday. Temps will surge into the 80s on Saturday.
We might get a cold front Sunday. If that happens, then highs stay in the 60s and 70s with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
Monday could be similar.