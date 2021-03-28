Winds will be gusty Monday ahead of Tuesday chance of snow

Winds are going to increase overnight Sunday into Monday morning in Eastern Colorado as a cold front moves closer to the state.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the foothills, mountains and eastern plains through 4 p.m. Monday. In these areas, winds will gust up to 75 mph at times. Metro Denver and the Front Range will see gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will hit the low 70s on the Front Range thanks to the down-sloping wind out of the west. The lower elevations will stay dry on Monday, but the central and northern mountains will see afternoon and evening snow showers behind the cold front.

Scattered snow showers will push onto the Front Range from the mountains very early Tuesday morning. Snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day.

Showers will be scattered, so not everyone will see snow on Tuesday. Places on the Front Range and plains that do see snow will see under 2 inches of accumulation. Some spots might only see a trace of snowfall. Roads will not see big impacts thanks to the warm temperatures on Monday.

The mountains will see up to 4 inches of new snow. Temperatures in Denver will drop to the 40s on Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather moves in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will hit the 60s again by Thursday and Friday and the 70s by the weekend.