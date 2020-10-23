Winds give East Troublesome Fire crews a break before they pick up Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Decreased wind speeds on Friday helped ease conditions for firefighters desperately working to tame The East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County. But winds are expected to pick up Friday night into Saturday morning, fanning a fire that has already burned at least 170,000 acres.

Winds will gust up to almost 80 miles per hour along the Continental Divide. These winds blowing west to east will further dry out the air and are expected to continue through Saturday afternoon.

Red flag warnings will remain in effect for all Colorado wildfires.