Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Winds give East Troublesome Fire crews a break before they pick up Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Decreased wind speeds on Friday helped ease conditions for firefighters desperately working to tame The East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County. But winds are expected to pick up Friday night into Saturday morning, fanning a fire that has already burned at least 170,000 acres.

Winds will gust up to almost 80 miles per hour along the Continental Divide. These winds blowing west to east will further dry out the air and are expected to continue through Saturday afternoon.

Red flag warnings will remain in effect for all Colorado wildfires.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories