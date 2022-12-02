DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front pushed through Colorado on Friday, developing a strong wind event that caused low visibility across the state. Warnings for both snow squall and blowing dust were issued in different parts of Colorado on Friday.

Below is a photo of the dust storm that moved across parts of Colorado’s Eastern Plains, prompting a dust storm warning and a dust storm advisory in some areas. The photo was taken in Yuma County.

Below is satellite imagery showing the front sweeping south with dust behind it on the Eastern Plains around noon on Friday.

Blowing dust events can cause whiteout conditions and make travel extremely dangerous.

The cold front wind event triggered a snow squall warning in northern Weld and Larimer County north of Fort Collins. A snow squall forms quickly and is an intense burst of snow and wind that typically lasts less than 2 hours.

Snow squalls cause whiteout conditions and slick roads, making travel tough. Now that the sun has set, winds will continue to die down for the rest of Friday evening.