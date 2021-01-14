Wind to gradually calm before hit-and-miss snow chances for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The incredible wind event will gradually calm and clear the state through Friday as any remaining wind gusts aren’t likely to rival the peak measurements from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

As the wind calms, temperatures will remain near to slightly above average for Friday, the weekend, and much of next week.

A few chances for some snow are on the weekly planner.

Those snow chances are low, as indicated, but the Monday to Tuesday chances are likely to climb as we get closer; that will serve as the best chance for moisture in Denver for the next week.

The latest drought information was released Thursday morning and no notable changes occurred during the past week.

Denver is 5.58 inches drier than average since the start of 2020.

In the past six months, the city is 2.66 inches drier than average which is nearly half of what is considered ‘normal’ during that time.