Wind returns Monday afternoon with t-storms and mountain snow

DENVER — High Wind Warnings go into effect at 6 p.m. this afternoon and expire at 3 a.m. Tuesday. It includes Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Gusts to 60 mph.

Rain/t-storms arrive this afternoon as well. Rain is possible overnight into early Tuesday morning before ending.

The Mountains can expect 1-6 inches of snow, mostly above 8,000ft. This includes the Divide, Clear Creek County, Boulder County, Larimer County, Longs Peak, Grays and Torreys, Winter Park, and Cameron Pass.

The storm system clears on Tuesday midday/afternoon. Remaining windy with gusts to 50mph at times.

Less wind Wednesday and then much calmer all the way through Sunday.

High Wind Warning 6pm-3am. Gusts to 60mph possible. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snowfall accumulation next 24 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.