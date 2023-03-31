DENVER (KDVR) — On a day when the Denver metro area and southeast Colorado were under a red flag warning for fire danger, wind gusts topped 80 mph along the Front Range.
Parts of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties saw the highest wind gusts Friday. The Rocky Flats area recorded a 90 mph gust just after 3 p.m., the highest recorded in the National Weather Service’s local storm reports in Colorado.
Wildfires were burning Friday afternoon in Jefferson County, as well as in Aurora. The high winds tossed semitrucks off of highways, shutting down some roads.
The hurricane-force wind gusts were most frequent in the late morning and early afternoon Friday. A Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 74 mph.
Friday’s top wind gusts in Colorado
This list includes top wind gusts as of 5:15 p.m. at locations in local storm reports through the National Weather Service.
|Wind Gust
|Location (miles)
|County
|Time
|90 mph
|3 SW Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|3:03 PM
|86 mph
|1 NE Crisman
|Boulder County
|2:45 PM
|85 mph
|3 ESE Buckeye
|Larimer County
|12:35 PM
|84 mph
|2 NW Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|3:43 PM
|82 mph
|4 S Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|3:05 PM
|80 mph
|4 NNW White Ranch Open
|Jefferson County
|2:30 PM
|80 mph
|2 NE Sunshine
|Boulder County
|1:36 PM
|79 mph
|2 SW Broomfield
|Jefferson County
|2:55 PM
|79 mph
|3 NW Marshall
|Boulder County
|1:20 PM
|78 mph
|Floyd Hill
|Clear Creek County
|3:05 PM
|78 mph
|3 ESE Pinecliffe
|Boulder County
|1:45 PM
|78 mph
|2 NNW Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|9:27 AM
|74 mph
|1 ENE Boulder
|Boulder County
|11:35 AM
|73 mph
|2 SSW Laporte
|Larimer County
|2:15 PM
|73 mph
|3 SE Niwot
|Boulder County
|12:30 PM
|72 mph
|3 NE Boulder
|Boulder County
|1:31 PM
|70 mph
|6 S Colorado City
|Huerfano County
|3:15 PM
|70 mph
|3 SE Tolland
|Gilpin County
|12:55 PM
|70 mph
|Virginia Dale
|Larimer County
|11:00 AM
|69 mph
|2 S Cheesman Reservoir
|Douglas County
|3:23 PM
|69 mph
|5 N Pawnee Buttes
|Weld County
|1:55 PM
|69 mph
|6 SW Carr
|Larimer County
|1:52 PM
|67 mph
|4 WSW Lamar
|Prowers County
|3:20 PM
|67 mph
|1 E Empire
|Clear Creek County
|2:45 PM
|67 mph
|1 WSW Pleasant View
|Jefferson County
|2:45 PM
|67 mph
|3 NE Englewood
|Denver County
|1:23 PM
|66 mph
|1 SE Peterson Afb
|El Paso County
|1:18 PM
|66 mph
|1 S Hygiene
|Boulder County
|12:55 PM
|66 mph
|6 NE Manitou Springs
|El Paso County
|8:47 AM
|65 mph
|5 NNW Nunn
|Weld County
|3:45 PM
|65 mph
|5 NNW Heartstrong
|Yuma County
|3:12 PM
|65 mph
|2 NNW Marshall
|Boulder County
|2:15 PM
|65 mph
|1 SSE Peterson Afb
|El Paso County
|1:18 PM
|64 mph
|Akron
|Washington County
|2:44 PM
|64 mph
|3 WNW Mishawaka
|Larimer County
|2:30 PM
|64 mph
|4 WNW Arvada
|Jefferson County
|1:49 PM
|64 mph
|4 WSW Johnstown
|Weld County
|12:52 PM
|63 mph
|4 ESE Steamboat Springs
|Routt County
|2:55 PM
|63 mph
|1 NE Arvada
|Jefferson County
|2:19 PM
|63 mph
|5 ESE Wetmore
|Pueblo County
|1:58 PM
|63 mph
|1 S Greenland
|Douglas County
|1:24 PM
|63 mph
|3 SW Commerce City
|Denver County
|1:15 PM
|62 mph
|4 ENE Nederland
|Boulder County
|3:00 PM
|62 mph
|3 SSE Superior
|Broomfield County
|2:55 PM
|62 mph
|1 NW Marshall
|Boulder County
|10:45 AM
|61 mph
|1 WSW Louisville
|Boulder County
|3:30 PM
|61 mph
|3 WSW Fountain
|El Paso County
|3:18 PM
|61 mph
|1 NNW Briggsdale
|Weld County
|2:15 PM
|61 mph
|1 NNW Boulder
|Boulder County
|1:35 PM
|61 mph
|3 N Denver
|Denver County
|1:15 PM
|60 mph
|2 NNW Briggsdale
|Weld County
|3:07 PM
|60 mph
|5 N Pawnee Pass
|Logan County
|2:38 PM
|60 mph
|9 S Towaoc
|Montezuma County
|2:35 PM
|60 mph
|3 E Sunshine
|Boulder County
|2:15 PM
|60 mph
|2 SSW Broomfield
|Jefferson County
|2:14 PM
|60 mph
|5 NNW Buckley Afb
|Adams County
|1:55 PM
|60 mph
|3 S Cedar Point
|Elbert County
|12:32 PM
|60 mph
|4 SE Air Force Academy
|El Paso County
|12:17 PM
|60 mph
|2 NNE Natural Fort
|Weld County
|12:12 PM
|60 mph
|4 SW Hygiene
|Boulder County
|11:00 AM
|59 mph
|Fort Morgan Airport
|Morgan County
|3:15 PM
|59 mph
|5 S Lyons
|Boulder County
|2:46 PM
|59 mph
|3 NW Boulder
|Boulder County
|2:15 PM
|59 mph
|4 S Cheraw
|Otero County
|1:59 PM
|59 mph
|1 SW Evergreen
|Jefferson County
|1:50 PM
|59 mph
|5 NE Blende
|Pueblo County
|1:47 PM
|59 mph
|2 NNE Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|1:45 PM
|59 mph
|3 SSW Commerce City
|Denver County
|1:36 PM
|59 mph
|Aspen Springs
|Gilpin County
|12:55 PM
|59 mph
|3 E Pinewood Springs
|Larimer County
|12:25 PM
|59 mph
|5 S Virginia Dale
|Larimer County
|11:03 AM
|58 mph
|5 N Walsenburg
|Huerfano County
|3:55 PM
|58 mph
|1 NE Aspen Springs
|Gilpin County
|3:46 PM
|58 mph
|1 NE Pleasant View
|Jefferson County
|3:02 PM
|58 mph
|2 SSE Yuma
|Yuma County
|2:59 PM
|58 mph
|1 ESE Ponderosa Park
|Elbert County
|2:58 PM
|58 mph
|1 E Limon
|Lincoln County
|2:30 PM
|58 mph
|1 SSE Dumont
|Clear Creek County
|2:25 PM
|58 mph
|2 SSE Pleasant View
|Jefferson County
|1:45 PM
|58 mph
|3 SSW Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|12:54 PM
|58 mph
|9 S Springfield
|Baca County
|12:22 PM
|58 mph
|4 E Laporte
|Larimer County
|11:54 AM
|58 mph
|3 NW Campion
|Larimer County
|11:25 AM
|57 mph
|Hale
|Yuma County
|4:45 PM
|57 mph
|5 WNW Niwot
|Boulder County
|3:25 PM
|57 mph
|1 SE Kassler
|Douglas County
|3:18 PM
|57 mph
|1 NNW Greenland
|Douglas County
|2:25 PM
|57 mph
|Nunn
|Weld County
|2:04 PM
|57 mph
|3 SSE Commerce City
|Denver County
|1:36 PM
|57 mph
|1 SSW Centennial
|Arapahoe County
|1:33 PM
|57 mph
|1 NE Ken Caryl
|Jefferson County
|1:30 PM
|57 mph
|2 SSW Denver
|Denver County
|1:03 PM
|57 mph
|2 SE Federal Heights
|Adams County
|1:03 PM
|57 mph
|3 NNE Arvada
|Jefferson County
|12:30 PM
|57 mph
|5 E Buckeye
|Larimer County
|12:05 PM
|56 mph
|2 NW Ken Caryl
|Jefferson County
|3:45 PM
|56 mph
|2 NNE Ward
|Boulder County
|2:48 PM
|56 mph
|2 SW Denver
|Denver County
|2:35 PM
|56 mph
|2 S Commerce City
|Denver County
|1:38 PM
|56 mph
|1 S Crescent Village
|Boulder County
|1:25 PM
|56 mph
|3 NNE Denver
|Denver County
|1:15 PM
|55 mph
|3 WNW Loveland
|Larimer County
|3:45 PM
|55 mph
|2 W Columbine
|Jefferson County
|3:25 PM
|55 mph
|2 WNW Mishawaka
|Larimer County
|3:05 PM
|55 mph
|3 WNW Arvada
|Jefferson County
|1:45 PM
|55 mph
|Campion
|Larimer County
|12:30 PM
|55 mph
|3 NNW Louviers
|Douglas County
|12:00 PM
|55 mph
|8 S Holyoke
|Phillips County
|10:30 AM
|54 mph
|2 W Denver
|Denver County
|2:35 PM
|54 mph
|Wray
|Yuma County
|2:15 PM
|54 mph
|1 ESE Akron
|Washington County
|2:06 PM
|54 mph
|2 WSW Russell Gulch
|Clear Creek County
|2:04 PM
|54 mph
|2 SSE Centennial
|Arapahoe County
|1:35 PM
|54 mph
|2 N Erie
|Weld County
|1:20 PM
|54 mph
|1 NNE Wheat Ridge
|Jefferson County
|1:03 PM
|54 mph
|1 SSW Erie
|Weld County
|12:55 PM
|54 mph
|2 SSW Boulder
|Boulder County
|12:53 PM
|54 mph
|2 ESE Sterling
|Logan County
|12:42 PM
|54 mph
|3 NW Crescent Village
|Boulder County
|10:55 AM
|53 mph
|1 NNE Lone Tree
|Douglas County
|2:35 PM
|53 mph
|2 E Pleasant View
|Jefferson County
|2:11 PM
|53 mph
|2 NNE Lone Tree
|Douglas County
|1:42 PM
|53 mph
|5 N Northglenn
|Adams County
|1:23 PM
|53 mph
|Downieville
|Clear Creek County
|12:42 PM
|53 mph
|3 E Mountain View
|Denver County
|12:36 PM
|53 mph
|8 NNW Boyero
|Lincoln County
|12:20 PM
|52 mph
|3 E Union
|Washington County
|2:45 PM
|52 mph
|Franktown
|Douglas County
|2:20 PM
|52 mph
|6 W Elbert
|Elbert County
|2:15 PM
|52 mph
|3 WSW Sterling
|Logan County
|2:15 PM
|52 mph
|7 N Rockport
|Weld County
|1:13 PM
|52 mph
|1 S Wellington
|Larimer County
|12:42 PM
|52 mph
|1 N Dowd
|Eagle County
|12:42 PM
|52 mph
|1 WSW Lafayette
|Boulder County
|12:15 PM
|52 mph
|4 ESE Vail
|Eagle County
|12:12 PM
|52 mph
|2 SE Denver Intl Airpor
|Denver County
|11:08 AM
|51 mph
|4 NE Idalia
|Yuma County
|3:19 PM
|51 mph
|2 SSW Rocky Flats
|Jefferson County
|2:43 PM
|51 mph
|1 W Wheat Ridge
|Jefferson County
|2:02 PM
|51 mph
|2 WNW Brookvale
|Clear Creek County
|1:58 PM
|51 mph
|2 ENE Estes Park
|Larimer County
|1:30 PM
|51 mph
|2 ENE Wiggins
|Morgan County
|1:13 PM
|51 mph
|2 S Longmont
|Boulder County
|12:46 PM
|51 mph
|3 W Berthoud
|Larimer County
|12:45 PM
|51 mph
|3 SE Pinecliffe
|Gilpin County
|10:15 AM
|51 mph
|1 S Copper Mountain
|Summit County
|4:55 AM
|50 mph
|2 NE Pinecliffe
|Boulder County
|1:55 PM
|50 mph
|1 ENE Ken Caryl
|Jefferson County
|1:54 PM
|50 mph
|Hugo
|Lincoln County
|12:45 PM
|50 mph
|4 NE Fort Collins
|Larimer County
|12:15 PM
|50 mph
|3 N Erie
|Weld County
|12:15 PM
|50 mph
|10 E Arapahoe Park
|Arapahoe County
|10:55 AM
|50 mph
|1 SSW Georgetown
|Clear Creek County
|8:00 AM
Data is from the National Weather Service’s Local Storm Reports, as reported from local forecast offices.