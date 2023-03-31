DENVER (KDVR) — On a day when the Denver metro area and southeast Colorado were under a red flag warning for fire danger, wind gusts topped 80 mph along the Front Range.

Parts of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties saw the highest wind gusts Friday. The Rocky Flats area recorded a 90 mph gust just after 3 p.m., the highest recorded in the National Weather Service’s local storm reports in Colorado.

Wildfires were burning Friday afternoon in Jefferson County, as well as in Aurora. The high winds tossed semitrucks off of highways, shutting down some roads.

The hurricane-force wind gusts were most frequent in the late morning and early afternoon Friday. A Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

Friday’s top wind gusts in Colorado

This list includes top wind gusts as of 5:15 p.m. at locations in local storm reports through the National Weather Service.

Data is from the National Weather Service’s Local Storm Reports, as reported from local forecast offices.