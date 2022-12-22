DENVER (KDVR) — The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.

The coldest wind chill temperature recorded on Thursday was minus 54 degrees. This wind chill temperature was recorded on Berthoud Pass and on the Eastern Plains in Ovid, in Sedgwick County.

Parts of metro Denver also saw impressive wind chill temperatures. Aurora measured a wind chill of minus 48 degrees with Denver International Airport at minus 40.

Wind chill temperatures measure what it feels like outside to exposed skin. They combine the temperature and the wind.

With wind chill temperatures around minus 40 degrees, it only takes 10 minutes for frostbite to form. At temperatures colder than minus 50 degrees, it can take 5 minutes or less.

A wind chill warning remains in effect for most of Colorado through Friday morning.