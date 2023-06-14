DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday the Denver Nuggets will celebrate being NBA champions with a victory parade and rally downtown. However, with thunderstorms in the forecast, will it rain on their parade?

The parade will start at Union Station at 10 a.m. For anyone getting to downtown early, there will be a few peeks of sunshine, otherwise a mainly cloudy start to the morning.

As the parade gets going from 10 a.m. to noon, clouds will continue to thicken. The rally is scheduled to start at noon in front of the Denver City and County building. By this time, there will be more clouds in the Denver area with showers building in the west.

While it doesn’t look like the parade and rally will be a washout, as the rally starts to wrap up, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase. The chance for thunderstorms in downtown Denver will stick around from 1-5 p.m. and some of the thunderstorms could gain strength thanks to some afternoon sunshine.

So if you plan on staying downtown to keep celebrating Thursday afternoon and evening, it might be in your favor to throw in your favorite navy and gold rain gear.