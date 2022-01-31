Will February see nearly-doubled snowfall for fourth year in a row?

DENVER (KDVR) — On average, February is Denver’s fourth snowiest month of the year, an average February gets 7.7 inches of snow.

Taking a look back at the last three Februarys in Denver, all of them ended way above average. In fact, they were all close to doubling the monthly average.

February of 2019 and 2021 had over 13 inches of snow, with 2020 getting 16.5 inches.

February 2022 will be starting out on a snowy note with snow chances on the first and second of the month. As of Monday night, 2 to 5 inches are possible in Denver.

After the snow moves out, dry weather will move in through the weekend. The eight to 14-day climate outlook for mid-February shows a chance for wetter and colder than average weather.

It is too soon to tell how much snow we will see this February, but based on how the month is starting and the climate outlooks, it could be another snowy month in the city.