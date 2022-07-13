DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is forecast to hit the 90s for the next several days but won’t come close to the record for the most consecutive 90-degree days.

The graph below shows temperatures staying above the average high of 90 degrees for the next 10 days in Denver. It’s a pattern that has already been in place for two days.

Denver would have to make it to thirteen 90-degree days in a row in order to reach the top 10 for the most consecutive 90-degree days in a row.

Here’s a list of the top consecutive 90-degree day streaks in Denver, dating back to 1872:

24 days (7/11/2012 – 8/3/2012) 24 days (7/13/2008 – 8/5/2008) 18 days (7/15/2011 – 8/1/2011) 18 days (7/6/1901 – 7/23/1901) 18 days (7/1/1874 – 7/18/1874)

If Denver continues to see 90-degree heat beyond the next 10 days, this stretch could make it into the top 10 on record.