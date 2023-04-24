DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team says a big storm system will arrive in Colorado this week bringing a lot of moisture.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the cooler temperatures and impacts from this storm system.

Could Denver see snow?

While there is still some uncertainty with this storm system, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says highs will be in the 60s on Monday before dropping into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light rain showers will arrive in the Denver metro area for Tuesday, becoming heavier and more widespread by the evening.

As temperatures drop overnight, the Pinpoint Weather team says that the rain could mix with snow through Wednesday morning.

The biggest impacts from snow will be for the foothills, Palmer Divide and areas above 6,000 feet.

While Denver could see accumulating snow with this storm system, the models are inconsistent at this time.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.