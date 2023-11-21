DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is just two days away. While you get ready to feast with family and friends, you can be thankful that the weather is looking pretty average.

The National Weather Service has been tracking Thanksgiving Day climate data since 1872.

In the past 150 years, Thanksgiving has been pretty mild. According to NWS, the average temperature on Thanksgiving Day is 48.6 degrees.

And when you think of turkey day in Denver, snow doesn’t often come to mind. NWS said Thanksgiving has a historically low chance of seeing any precipitation with just 18%. The last time measurable snow fell was in 2015, and during that year only an inch accumulated.

While snowstorms aren’t common, Denver has had some big totals in years past. Almost 100 years ago in 1928, 8.5 inches of snow fell. However, all the major snow totals are from more than 30 years ago.

How will this Thanksgiving compare to the past?

The Pinpoint Weather team has been watching and warning about a snowstorm headed Colorado’s way for Friday, but Thanksgiving is looking normal.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, highs on Thanksgiving Day will be in the mid-40s. This is just below average from NWS’ history, but still close to normal temperatures.

Pinpoint Weather: Holiday forecast for Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2023.

Clouds will move in quickly on Thursday and stick around, but only a 10% chance of precipitation is expected in the early overnight hours in the foothills.

So, if you are hoping for a white Thanksgiving, you will have to wait another year. However, snow will move in before sunrise on Black Friday with 1-2 inches expected in the metro.