DENVER (KDVR) — After bitterly cold temperatures last week, temperatures will soar into the 60s and near 70 degrees this week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said expect a high of 60 degrees with sunshine on Monday. Then it’s off to the races Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

Here are some record highs for this week in past years:

Monday: 77 degrees in 2006

Tuesday: 74 degrees in 2008

Wednesday: 74 degrees in 2009

Thursday: 76 degrees 1921

Friday: 76 degrees in 2009

Here’s a look at the forecasted highs each day in Denver for this week:

Monday: 60 degrees

Tuesday: 66 degrees

Wednesday: 70 degrees

Thursday: 69 degrees

Friday: 60 degrees

Based on the data, it looks like Wednesday will be the closest Denver will get to reaching a record high temperature.

The National Weather Service said the hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver in March was 84 degrees on March 26, 1971. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Denver in March was minus 11 degrees on March 28, 1886.