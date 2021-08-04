Wildfire smoke will increase across Colorado, temperatures stay hot through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer and drier weather is pushing into the Front Range for the next few days. Sunshine will keep temperatures in the 90s all week, with poor air quality continuing.

Wildfire smoke is expected to increase across Colorado on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Along with the smoke, there will be dry weather and highs in the low 90s on Thursday afternoon.

There will be a 10% chance for an isolated storm on Friday, with most places staying dry. Dry weather will stay through the weekend, with highs in the 90s both days.

Storm chances will return midway through next week as the monsoon returns to Colorado.