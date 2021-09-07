Wildfire smoke stays thick Wednesday, record heat moves in Thursday and Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s hot, dry, and hazy weather pattern is here to stay for the next few days.

Now that we are into September, the monsoon is done and dry and warm conditions will become more common.

On Wednesday, afternoon high temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s on the Front Range. Wildfire smoke will stay in place with an Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m.

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday and will likely break the current record highs.

The record on Thursday is 94 degrees set in 1994 and the record on Friday is 93 degrees set in 2018.

A 10% chance for rain moves back in over the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

Temperatures will finally cool back into the 80s to start off next week.