DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting smoky sunshine and upper 80s on Monday.

The average high right now is 81 degrees.

The mountains will stay sunny and dry with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wildfire smoke will continue to filter into Colorado through Wednesday, with pattern changes starting on Tuesday.

Tropical remnants and low pressure combine to deliver clouds, rain chances, and cooler temps starting on Tuesday in the mountains and could see light snow Wednesday night. The biggest effects on Denver arrive Wednesday through Thursday.

By the weekend, a series of fast-moving cold fronts brush Northern Colorado. Denver stays mostly dry staying and in the 80s. The mountains can expect areas of rain and snow through the weekend.