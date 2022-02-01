Why Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team issues alerts based on the impact that a weather event is going to have on people. If the event is going to create a big enough impact that affects enough people, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is issued.

It all depends on the day of the week, timing, temperature, how much precipitation will fall and how the weather will impact people’s daily plans.

For the storm that began Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, snow will fall for more than 24 hours, which will lead to several inches of accumulation along with cold temperatures and slick roads.

If snow is going to slow down a commute or create hazardous driving conditions, it usually warrants a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here’s some of the main factors that lead to an alert for Wednesday:

Snow will fall through most of the day before ending Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Accumulation will be high, especially west of Interstate 25, where 5-9 inches of snow is possible in metro Denver.

Roads are expected to be snow-packed and icy for both the morning and evening commutes.

High temperatures will only hit the teens on Wednesday.