Why this warm November is a bad sign for snow lovers in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday marks 223 days since snow was last measured in Denver. Not only has it been a dry month, it has also been a warm month.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that there has been a 6-degree plus departure from the normal temperature in Denver for November.

After a look at weather history from the National Weather Service, this dry November could be a bad sign for snow lovers.

Here’s what we found during our research:

Warmest Novembers on record

Rank Average Temperature Year 1 50.9 degrees 1949 2 47.2 degrees 1999 3 46.2 degrees 1933 46.2 degrees 1914 5 45.9 degrees 1981 45.9 degrees 1927

Snow totals following warmest Novembers on record

Year Total 1949-1950 51.2 inches 1999-2000 45.6 inches 1933-1934 45 inches 1914-1915 44 inches 1981-1982 26.7 inches 1927-1928 57 inches

The average snowfall for the top six warmest Novembers on record is 44.9 inches. The average snowfall each winter in Denver is 56.5 inches.

Snow totals over the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2020-2021: 80.2 inches

2019-2020: 57.6 inches

2018-2019: 48.1 inches

2017-2018: 25.7 inches

2016-2017: 21.8 inches

2015-2016: 72.8 inches

2014-2015: 57.8 inches

2013-2014: 38.4 inches

2012-2013: 78.4 inches

2011-2012: 55.6 inches

2010-2011: 22.8 inches

Seasonal records

The lowest seasonal snowfall was 21.3 inches measured in 1888-1889

The highest seasonal snowfall was 118.7 inches in 1908-1909