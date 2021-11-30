Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Why this warm November is a bad sign for snow lovers in Denver

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday marks 223 days since snow was last measured in Denver. Not only has it been a dry month, it has also been a warm month.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that there has been a 6-degree plus departure from the normal temperature in Denver for November.

After a look at weather history from the National Weather Service, this dry November could be a bad sign for snow lovers.

Here’s what we found during our research:

Warmest Novembers on record

RankAverage TemperatureYear
150.9 degrees1949
247.2 degrees1999
346.2 degrees1933
46.2 degrees1914
545.9 degrees1981
45.9 degrees1927

Snow totals following warmest Novembers on record

YearTotal
1949-195051.2 inches
1999-200045.6 inches
1933-193445 inches
1914-191544 inches
1981-198226.7 inches
1927-192857 inches

The average snowfall for the top six warmest Novembers on record is 44.9 inches. The average snowfall each winter in Denver is 56.5 inches.

Snow totals over the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

  • 2020-2021: 80.2 inches
  • 2019-2020: 57.6 inches
  • 2018-2019: 48.1 inches
  • 2017-2018: 25.7 inches
  • 2016-2017: 21.8 inches
  • 2015-2016: 72.8 inches
  • 2014-2015: 57.8 inches
  • 2013-2014: 38.4 inches
  • 2012-2013: 78.4 inches
  • 2011-2012: 55.6 inches
  • 2010-2011: 22.8 inches

Seasonal records

  • The lowest seasonal snowfall was 21.3 inches measured in 1888-1889
  • The highest seasonal snowfall was 118.7 inches in 1908-1909

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories