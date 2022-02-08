Why snow melts faster in front of south-facing houses

DENVER (KDVR) — Sometimes during winter, it can feel like two different seasons are happening on the same street. Here’s why people with houses that face south see snow melt away faster.

The south-facing side of the street is sunny and dry with no snow on the ground, while the north-facing side is shady and has ice and snow on the ground.

This happens because of the tilt of the Northern Hemisphere away from the sun during the winter. This sun angle allows more sunlight to hit south-facing objects.

South-facing houses are exposed to more sunlight in winter, which helps to melt away ice and snow quickly.

North-facing houses receive less direct sun and also cast a shadow on the front yard, driveway and sidewalks. This makes the temperatures cooler in front of the house and keeps the ice and snow around longer than houses on the other side of the street.