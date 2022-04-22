DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday due to extreme fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. for a large for of our state.

Here’s why the fire danger will be so high today:

Strong wind gusts of 25-50 mph, with higher gusts possible for the mountains and southern Colorado

Dry conditions, with no rain or snow expected until Saturday

Low afternoon relative humidity 10-25%

Near-record heat: Highs will be in the mid-80s

Red Flag warnings

Preventing wildfires

There are several steps that can be taken to prevent wildfires. Here are some important tips from the National Weather Service:

Do not light campfires, bonfires, candles or anything else that could blow over and start a fire.

If you smoke, be sure to extinguish your cigarette or cigar before disposing of it. Never throw a burning item out a window.

Bag up trash, clippings and other easily flammable items.

Don’t drive on areas of dry vegetation/grass

Be vigilant, and if you see a fire or suspicious activity, report it immediately

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

