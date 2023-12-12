DENVER (KDVR) — When the temperatures start to drop in Colorado, you may find yourself reaching for the lip balm a bit more than usual or digging into your closet to find that humidifier you forgot about to combat how dry it suddenly feels.

You might think you’re imagining things, but that isn’t the case.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels explained that there is one main culprit behind the dryness: The cold.

Why does winter feel so dry in Colorado?

For one, it is already dry here. Colorado is far away from major bodies of water such as oceans and lakes, and the high elevation makes the dryness even worse.

So, the baseline for moisture is already lower than in more humid regions.

This is important because Michels said how dry it feels depends on dew point and temperature, which create what is known as relative humidity.

Relative humidity is essentially the water vapor relative to how warm or cold it is.

“In general, cold air holds less moisture than warm air,” Michels said. “So as temperatures drop during the winter, the amount of moisture the air can hold also decreases.”

With conditions being dry already, the cold temperatures just exacerbate that.

Michels also said that the relative humidity can be a bit misleading when it comes to how much moisture is in the air, because it depends on temperature.

For example, there is more moisture in the air when it is 80 degrees and 40% humidity, compared to when it is 40 degrees at 40% humidity.