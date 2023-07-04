DENVER (KDVR) — Independence Day celebrations might be affected by severe storms across Colorado, making the holiday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

In the morning the weather was nice, fit for a parade even. But as temperatures rose across the state, so did the risk of severe weather.

There is potential for large hail, heavy rains, flash flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes through the afternoon and evening on the Fourth of July. Here is what you should prepare for.

Enhanced risk for severe storms

When it comes to storms in Colorado, it’s important to understand the different categories as described by the National Weather Service.

An enhanced risk is an intense threat. It is not common, and happens once or twice a year, according to the NWS. It means that meteorologists are highly confident that storms will produce damaging winds, severe hail and tornadoes.

There is a slight risk covering much of the state, which means that there is increased confidence that those areas could see storms with damaging winds, severe hail and a potential tornado.

The marginal risk along the outside of the slight risk areas poses a more common threat that includes damaging winds and severe hail.

Location and impact

Severe storm warnings and risks cover most of the state Tuesday. The biggest concerns are large hail, gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, flash floods and possibly an isolated tornado.

The enhanced risk for severe weather area is near I-70 toward the eastern side of Colorado. It covers parts of Yuma, Washington, Lincoln, Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties.

The slight risk covers the front range and most of the eastern half of the state. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook as numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to make repeated rounds through the afternoon and evening over the foothills and plains.

Most of the state is under an enhanced risk, slight risk or marginal risk for severe weather on July 4. (KDVR)

Those areas also face flash flood warnings, especially over burn areas. Areas just west of the front range faces a marginal risk.

The southwestern corner is not exempt from risks. There, the NWS has issued a red flag warning as gusty winds and low humidity create dry fuels for fires.

Some firework displays for the Fourth of July have been canceled and postponed. The NWS urges holiday enthusiasts and anyone spending time outdoors Tuesday to have an adequate and accessible way to take cover.

The northeast corner of the state is under a severe thunderstorm watch on the Fourth of July with possible tornadoes, large hail and powerful winds. (National Weather Service Boulder)

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the NWS, warning of tennis ball-sized hail and tornadoes with winds up to 80 MPH through the Denver metro area and including the corner of the state east of Pueblo to Fort Collins.

Timing

Storms are expected to fire up in the afternoon on Tuesday, lasting through the evening and night.

Thunderstorms are likely during firework displays and festivities during the evening, according to the NWS.

Light showers began around noon, and are expected to become more severe mid-afternoon and pushing through the metro around 5 p.m.

In the evening hours, heavy rain is expected. There will continue to be rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening particularly from noon to 10 p.m. before severity decreases around midnight.

Showers will linger overnight through 2 a.m. with overcast skies expected to stick around for Wednesday.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.