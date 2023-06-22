DENVER (KDVR) — After Wednesday’s storm brought severe weather with a tornado that destroyed a home and hail that injured people in the audience at Red Rocks, weather on Thursday brings more strong thunderstorms to the Denver metro.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued as another round of thunderstorms imposes a slight risk of becoming strong to severe, especially in the afternoon.

Storms will begin to form in the early afternoon hours along the foothills, then push into the plains.

Slight risk for severe storms

Thursday’s storm is in the slight risk category, meaning there is increased confidence that some areas will produce damaging winds, severe hail and the possibility for tornadoes.

The Pinpoint Weather team said their biggest concerns are heavy rainfall, large hail, gusty winds and abundant lightning.

Location and impact

The area at a slight risk spans from north to south across the whole state, focused just east of the metro.

Pinpoint Weather: slight risk for storms on June 22.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the slight risk includes a linear area along the Interstate 25 corridor including Fort Collins, Greeley, Denver, Limon, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Trinidad.

Hail could be up to an inch in diameter, with strong wind gusts and plenty of lightning. On a scale of one to five, Liz McGriffin described this storm risk as a two.

Timing

Before the storm moves in, there will be a break from the rain in the morning as storms continue to move east Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be warm, reaching the 70s with high humidity before the afternoon. Storms might hit the metro around 2-5 p.m., and stick around through 7 p.m.

Thunderstorms won’t clear until later hours. However, it is expected to clear earlier in the evening than Wednesday’s storms, as soon as 9 p.m.

Forecast and radar

