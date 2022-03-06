LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions from Limon to Burlington as whiteout conditions cause multiple crashes.

Colorado State Patrol reported a crash between a semi-truck and a Ford sedan at mile point 395 at 10 a.m. causing the right lane to be blocked.

As whiteout conditions continued, CSP announced the shut down of I-70 in both directions of the 77 mile stretch between Limon and Burlington.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures stay in the 20s producing slick and icy roads. CSP urges drivers to take it slow today, and stay home if possible.