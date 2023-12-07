DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will start warm and breezy, but conditions will change quickly overnight when a storm system moves in.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking a snowstorm that will make its way into Colorado late Thursday night. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to the big swing in temperatures and conditions.

Temperatures will be mild on Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the 60s, but several areas along the foothills are under a high wind warning. A sign of what’s to come.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory ahead of Friday’s storm. Here are the areas that will be affected.

Areas under a winter weather advisory

While the snow won’t make its way into the metro until mid-morning on Friday, the storm will first arrive in the high country and along the Western Slope.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday for the areas in purple.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories from Dec. 7-8

These areas include the eastern part of Grand Junction, Aspen, Vail, north to Craig, and south all the way down to Telluride.

Those living in these areas could see 4-8 inches of accumulation and gusty winds up to 30 mph.

This is welcome news for ski areas in this region, as they will receive another batch of fresh powder.

What is a winter weather advisory?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issued for one or more of the following conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

An advisory can be upgraded to a winter storm warning if the following conditions occur:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to track this incoming storm as it arrives in Colorado late Thursday night.