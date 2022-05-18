DENVER (KDVR) — A late spring snowstorm arrives at the end of the week, and the Front Range will get the bulk of the snow. The weather conditions are prime for double-digit accumulations west of the foothills.

For late spring snow, temperatures above 7,000 feet need to be below freezing, and there needs to be colder temperatures in the atmosphere above and an upslope wind to provide enough moisture.

Each of those categories will hit this Friday into Saturday with snow arriving along the Front Range very early Friday morning. The snow can linger through late Saturday evening, and that can bring double-digit totals to that area. Some mountaintops can see close to or more than a foot of snow by Saturday night.